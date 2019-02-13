SYFY Developing Slasher Movie Satire ‘(Future) Cult Classic’ Series

SYFY is pushing forward with a variety of new horror series, including a pilot for (Future) Cult Classic, which has just found its cast.

The Hollywood Reporter announced news of the series, claiming, “The pilot, set 18 years in the future, centers on a group of teenagers whose community is rocked by a serial killer obsessed with ’90s slasher films. The teens realize they’re being targeted and decide to track down the killer themselves, before it’s too late.”

The cast will be comprised of Emily Alyn Lind (Revenge), Jacob McCarthy (AP Bio), Cayden Boyd (Awkward, Heathers), Da’Vinchi (Grown-ish), and Zoe Renee (The Quad). The outlet also revealed details about each of the characters.

“Lind will play Bree, described as a classic ’90s horror-movie Final Girl stuck in the wrong decade. Her love of pop culture from past decades marks her as an outsider, a badge she wears proudly,” the site notes. “McCarthy will play Andy, Bree’s longtime best friend (who wants to be more than that). He loves old horror movies and disdains the generation he grew up in even more than Bree does. Boyd will play Henry, a formerly popular kid whose status took a hit when he started hanging with Bree and her friends. He has a promising future in the emerging field of virtual reality spots, assuming he makes it out alive. Da’Vinchi will play Peyton, a football star who would be an A-lister in the present. But with football going out of style, he’s unsure of his place — and not happy about it. Renee will play Mia, whose cheery optimism starts to seem a little creepy with people dying.”

The SYFY network has made a number of decisions in recent months regarding popular series, with the various decisions by the network both exciting and frustrating fans.

On the positive end of the spectrum, the network revealed that it would be developing a TV series based on the Child’s Play franchise, with co-creator Don Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and actor Brad Dourif all being involved. On a disappointing note, fans learned that Channel Zero, which brought to life various creepypasta stories, wouldn’t be renewed for a fifth season.

Another frustrating reveal by the network was that it wouldn’t be picking up a Tremors TV series, despite star of the original film, Kevin Bacon, being on board to reprise his role.

Stay tuned for details on (Future) Cult Classic and various other SYFY series.

