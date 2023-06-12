Terrifier 3 Acquired by Bloody Disgusting

The latest entry in the Terrifier franchise has found a home. Weeks after Terrifier 3 was officially announced, the threequel will follow in the streaming footsteps of its predecessor. Monday, it was revealed Terrifier 3 has been acquired by Bloody Disgusting and its parent company Cineverse. After a wide release in North American theaters in 2024, the film will be exclusively available on the Cineverse-owned Screambox.

Terrifier 2 ultimately made $15 million at the global box office against a reported production budget of $250,000. Because of the cult following the franchise now has, the budget for the third has been increased significantly.

"It achieved revenues of roughly 60 times the production cost and was powered almost exclusively by social marketing," Cineverse chairman and CEO Chris McGurk said in a statement announcing the acquisition. "We are thrilled that Damien and Phil have chosen to stay true to the franchise and keep the film uncut and independent vs. going the studio route. We aim to make this film the centerpiece of our releasing strategy which is focused on creator-friendly collaboration to generate fan-favorite franchises and remakes that work theatrically and drive streaming subscription revenues."

He added, "This time, we are planning a wide theatrical release for 'Terrifier 3' as we are confident that the film will deliver yet another unparalleled horror experience. We eagerly anticipate the creative vision that Damien and Phil will unleash upon audiences when we bring 'Terrifier 3' to the big screen in the fall of 2024."

Terrifier helmer Damien Leone has said he hopes to make the third installment the bloodiest one yet, a bold statement given Terrifier 2 went viral for making people sick.

"Terrifier 3 will be another boundary pushing addition to the horror genre, continuing the no holds barred, uncompromising exploits fans of the franchise have come to expect and celebrate. If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet," Leone told Deadline earlier this year.

Terrifier is streaming on Peacock and Tubi while Terrifier 2 can be seen on Prime Video.