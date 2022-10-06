New Horror Movie Causing Reports of Fans Passing Out and Vomiting in Theaters

The spooky season is upon us once again and as October continues to march forward to Halloween, there are more than a few horror movies that you can catch in theaters. One of which just so happens to be making viewers, as per a recent report, pass out and vomit in their seats as the sequel bringing back the horrific Art The Clown, Terrifier 2, is causing quite the stir during its theatrical run as the devilish slasher returns from the grave to once again torment his unsuspecting victims.

Bloody Disgusting, the outlet which had a role in bringing back Art The Clown in this ghoulish new entry, shared a number of tweets from horror fans that caught Terrifier 2 in theaters. With quotes from moviegoers including:

"Definitely not for weak stomachs! Someone actually fainted during my screening of this movie."

"[Terrifier 2] was an amazing gory mess. The guy behind me passed out cold and crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn't feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom."

"My friend just threw up and then passed out. I've counted five walk outs so far. I'm loving it."

Terrifier 2 returned to theaters following its box office success during its opening weekend and if you haven't heard of the terrifying sequel featuring Art The Clown, the official description of the movie reads as such:

"After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night."

AEW Star Chris Jericho just so happens to play a role in Art The Clown's big comeback, with the professional wrestler having this to say about the slasher's appeal in an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com:

"I think there's a bunch of different factors. One, in wrestling, we call it a gimmick. He's so into his gimmick. He never talks. He's got a horn. He's riding a tricycle. It's just very, very creepy. Clowns are creepy to begin with, but he is even more so, because he's so ensconced in his character. And yet he's just a vicious killer. And that's another thing, too. His kills are not just a decapitation, done. It's stab — and then a thousand other stabs right afterward. It's relentless, and he does it with such glee, and such excitement that it makes it very creepy, as well.

So I think just a combination of his look, you see it, you go, "That's creepy." The way he just totally is full-on (into his) gimmick, the viciousness of his kills. And the thing I love most is unlike Michael Myers, or Jason, or Freddy, all those ones who you only see in the dead of night, you see Art the Clown in a diner, right? Taking selfies with people. In Terrifier 2, he's in a costume shop. He's not just hiding in the shadows, or in the forest, or in the woods. He's basically walking down the street of your city. And that freaks me out, too."

