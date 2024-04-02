Terrifier 3 Director Teases Vomit-Inducing Scene

You may need an iron stomach to get through Terrifier 3.

If you thought Terrifier 2 was the most gruesome the franchise was ever going to get, you'd be mistaken. Filmmaker Damien Leone says there's one scene so disgusting in October's Terrifier 3, it nearly made Art the Clown throw up. Leone shared a tease of the particularly disgusting moment on Twitter, before Art actor David Howard Thornton confirmed in a Facebook comment he was the one Leone was talking about.

"Can honestly say we just filmed one of the most insanely horrific scenes of the Terrifier franchise and you'll never believe who couldn't handle it on set," Leone tweeted. "The bts is hilarious. Can't wait for you all to see!"

Can honestly say we just filmed one of the most insanely horrific scenes of the Terrifier franchise and you’ll never believe who couldn’t handle it on set 😬😂 🤮 the bts is hilarious. Can’t wait for you all to see! #terrifier3 #areyouready #comingsoon — Damien Leone (@damienleone) March 28, 2024

Leone's latest comments mirror previous ones the director's made, saying the threequel will push the boundaries even further than the franchise's first two installments.

"Terrifier 2's remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit," Leone shared of the release earlier this year. "In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3,and I can't wait for you to see what's in store for Art the Clown."

What is Terrifier 3 about?

An extended synopsis for the film can be found below.

"Terrifier 2 marked the next horrifying chapter in the Art the Clown saga; in which the demonic killer, portrayed by David Howard Thornton, returns with a vengeance. Lauren LaVera became a breakout star and fans across the world embraced her as the next Final Girl. Terrifier veteran Samantha Scaffidi reprised her role as Victoria Heyes, and horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and professional wrestler Chris Jericho (AEW) made unforgettable cameos that had audiences talking.

"Set one year after its predecessor, Terrifier 2 continued the gruesome story of Art the Clown and his insatiable thirst for murder. When a sinister force resurrects Art, he is once again upon the unsuspecting residents of Miles County. Back for another Halloween, Art sets his sights on a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively, delivering a chilling and relentless tale of horror. "

Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 25th. The first two Terrifier films are now streaming on Peacock.