Texas Chain Saw Massacre Developer Reports Huge Player Increase

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been available since last summer, but it seems the game has seen a big spike in players more recently. In a post on Twitter, director Wes Keltner revealed that the game "has averaged 3500 new players every day" for the last three weeks. It's impossible to say what this spike can be attributed to, or how many of these players have been retained. Regardless, it's a very good sign for the future of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, especially since so many other asymmetric horror games have struggled.

The Tweet from Keltner can be found below.

Over the last three weeks @TXChainSawGame has averaged 3500 new players every day. Loads of new meat, I mean players...Let's get in there and make them feel like family! #freshmeat — WesKeltner 🎃 (@weskeltner) March 24, 2024

Future Additions to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Following the initial Tweet, Keltner stuck around to answer a few questions from players. Currently, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is limited to using a mix of original content and elements based on the 1974 movie; any other films are off limits. Keltner previously expressed an interest in using elements from the movie's sequels, but noted that it's up to the rights holders. When asked by a fan if there was any update, Keltner said that he's "not quitting nor giving up hope." He noted that he would want to bring in both Killers and Victims from those movies. However, he would have to get in touch with the surviving actors, find out if they're interested, and pay to use their likenesses. Some actors still connected to the horror scene might be easier to sway than others, but we probably shouldn't expect to see Renee Zellweger or Matthew McConaughey anytime soon!

Keltner also revealed a few things that are in the works for the game, including variations on current maps. Keltner did not provide any examples, but did say that map variations are "on the list." That could help tide fans over while they wait for wholly new maps!

The Next Texas Chain Saw Map

While map variations are planned for the future, players can look forward to a totally new map this week. On March 28th, The Mill will be made available to all players. The Devils River Mill has long been closed, and all the water has since dried up. The abandoned location looks pretty unique compared to the game's current maps, but also fitting with some of the other creepy locations the family can be found.

In addition to the new map, this week will also see the addition of a new Victim character named Virginia. Unlike The Mill, Virginia will be available as paid DLC, and will set players back $9.99. Virginia has some unique powers that set her apart from the other Victims, notably the ability to create potions. Her character in the game is being voiced by horror movie icon Barbara Crampton.

Are you one of the new players that recently started playing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? What future content would you like to see in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!