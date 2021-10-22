New Terrifier 2 Photo Will Give You Nightmares

✖

Terrifier 2, the highly anticipated slasher sequel, may not be released until next year but work is officially underway on the edit of the movie. Writer/director Damien Leone took to Facebook to offer an update on the film's progress and also reveal a brand new image of the titular clown from the film. Leone writes: "I am pleased to announce that we are now officially editing Terrifier 2. I don't like to say we have "officially wrapped" because there will be an inevitable 1 or 2 days of pick-up shots and inserts needed once we have a rough cut of the film assembled but the hard work is done and we essentially have the entire film in the can (or on the drives 😜)."

Leone confirmed that no release date for the film has been set, despite an October 2020 release originally having been planned for the sequel. He goes on to say that he hopes for the movie to be completely edited and color corrected in about two to three months at which point they'll begin shopping the movie around to potential distributors. In the meantime you can see the new photo from the film below!

(Photo: Damien Leone)

"The really good news is that I truly believe we rivaled the infamous hacksaw scene in Terrifier 1," Leone added. "I'm confident in stating that we upped our game in every other department but topping or matching that kill scene has been one of the biggest concerns and it was absolutely crucial that we spent a lot of time and energy making sure those effects were killer....As a diehard horror fan I can assure you we put our heart and soul into making this the most intense, graphic and generous bloodbath and as far as I know, we've succeeded in creating something memorable. I can honestly tell you it's more insane than any Giallo kill scene I'm aware of and then some."

The new film is described, "After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Pray you don’t get in his way."

Terrifier 2 stars Lauren Lavera, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, and Casey Hartnett. With the original film playing the festival circuit before debuting on streaming services, and with the uncertainty of the entire movie industry, it's unknown where the upcoming film will ultimately debut.

Stay tuned for details on Terrifier 2.

(H/T Dread Central)