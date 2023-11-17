Does Thanksgiving Have a Post-Credits Scene?

16 years after a Thanksgiving "trailer" was produced as a part of the Grindhouse double feature, Eli Roth has finally turned his twisted vision into a feature-length holiday slasher. Thanksgiving, the real movie, is now playing in theaters everywhere, giving horror fans a new story to sink their teeth into. Of course, with the release of any new movie (especially one that could be a potential franchise) comes the question of the infamous post-credits scene. Does Thanksgiving have some sort of bonus or hidden secret waiting at the end of the credits?

Thanksgiving leaves room for a sequel with its third act, but it doesn't include any sort of important tag after the credits. You won't miss anything important if you leave during the credits. That said, there is a little something on the screen after the credits get done rolling, it's just more of a joke than an actual scene or tease.

After the Thanksgiving credits, there's brief outtake sequence from one of the scenes earlier in the film. If you want a laugh after the film wraps up, it's worth sticking around for, but missing it won't take away from the experience of the movie itself.

Potential Thanksgiving Franchise?

There's no big tag at the end of the Thanksgiving credits to set up a sequel, but the film does that on its own. There are definitely some seeds planted for future stories, and Eli Roth recently spoke to ComicBook.com about his hopes for more Thanksgiving movies down the road.

"Well, we didn't really think too much beyond this movie, but as we were shooting, you start joking around going, 'Oh yeah, we could do a movie set there, we could do this, we could do that. The Thanksgivingverse'" Roth told us. "I mean, it's completely up to the fans. But we had such a great time making it and the more you think about it, the more ideas you get. And working with this cast, which is a dream cast, the cast of a lifetime, and reuniting with Milan [Chadima] my DP from Hostel and Hostel II and the original [Thanksgiving] trailer. We were like, we don't want to stop. It was one of those shoots. It was so fast, when the shoot ended, we were really sad it was over. We thought, 'Okay, how can we get back to this?' So if the movie does well, I'd love to continue it."

Thanksgiving is now playing in theaters.