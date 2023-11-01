Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Rated R for "Strong Bloody Horror Violence and Gore"

Surprising few, Eli Roth's latest project has landed an R rating. In a new filing courtesy of the Motion Picture Association's Film Ratings bureau, Thanksgiving is being rated R because of "strong bloody horror violence and gore, pervasive language and some sexual material."

The film is based on the faux Thanksgiving movie trailer included in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's Grindhouse, featuring a slasher named John Carver that aims to murder whatever residents of a sleepy Massachusetts town they can. Though the movie is inspired by the faux trailer, it won't include John Harrison's exact score that accompanied the original piece.

"I'm not involved with it at all. I've been aware of it," Harrison confirmed with ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Now, back in the day when Quentin [Tarantino] and Robert [Rodriguez] were doing the Grindhouse movies and Roth ... They called me and said, 'Listen, we love this piece and we want to put it in there and would you give us permission?' And, of course, I said, 'Yes.' But he's finally getting a chance to do it, so he's going to put his own imprimatur on it, and I'm sure the music that he'll choose will be pretty creepy."

Thanksgiving is described, "After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts -- the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays...or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?"

Thanksgiving stars Patrick Dempsey, Nell Verlaque, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Milo Manheim, Gabriel Davenport, Tomaso Sanelli, and Jenna Warren. The project recently added Gina Gershon, Tim Dillon, and Rick Hoffman. Roth is helming the film from a screenplay by Jeff Rendell, who also wrote the original trailer.

Thanksgiving lands in theaters on November 17th.