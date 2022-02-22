Stephen King’s The Boogeyman Starts Production and Announces More Cast Members

An adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman has been in the works for years, with production on the unsettling experience finally heading into production through 20th Century Studios. In addition to the studio confirming that production had commenced, they also unveiled new additions to the cast, with the ensemble set to star Chris Messina (Sharp Objects), Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box), David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), and Madison Hu (Voyagers). The film is directed by Rob Savage, who made waves with his Shudder film Host back in 2020. The Boogeyman is expected to land on Hulu in 2023.

The story follows a man whose three children died under mysterious circumstances at young ages, with the major connecting factor being that all deaths took place when they were left alone in their bedrooms. Additionally, all three children exclaimed, “Boogeyman!” before perishing.

The original short story comes from King’s Night Shift collection, with other stories from the collection earning the films Children of the Corn, Maximum Overdrive, and The Mangler.

The Boogeyman is produced by 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen, with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Emily Morris serving as executive producers. 21 Laps’ next projects include The Adam Project, directed by Levy, and the fourth season of Stranger Things. Cheaper by the Dozen, Crater, and an animated version of Night at the Museum are all launching this year as well. The company is currently in pre-production on All the Light We Cannot See, which Levy is directing, and the second season of Shadow and Bone. Additionally, Rosaline is in post-production.

Beck and Woods previously teased their initial approach to the project back in 2020.

“We’ve got a script that we’re super excited about,” Woods shared with ComicBook.com. “I think development is kind of growing and changing and evolving, but it’s been … I don’t know. It was a really fun project.”

Beck added, “You always have to get your script, basically, blessed by Stephen King once you basically have a draft, and he gave the thumbs up on that. We’re not sure … with the Disney and Fox merger, that’s the only big hiccup and we’re off in pre-production land on our next movie. But, outside of that, yeah. We’re hoping, fingers crossed, that that movie can see the light of day sooner than later.”

Stay tuned for details on The Boogeyman before it hits Hulu in 2023.

