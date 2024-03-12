The Bride!: Maggie Gyllenhaal's Bride of Frankenstein Movie Gets Release Date

Maggie Gyllenhaal's long-rumored new take on The Bride of Frankenstein finally has a release date. According to Bloody Disgusting, the film, simply titled The Bride!, is set to open in theaters on October 3, 2025 — just in time for Halloween. Gyllenhaal is set to direct, write, and produce the film. Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler, and Osnat Handelsman-Keren also produce.

The Bride! is set to have an impressive roster of stars as well. It was previously announced that the film will feature Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, and Penelope Cruz.

What Is The Bride! About?

Here's how The Bride! is described: "A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aid of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement".

There Have Been Previous Attempts at Bride of Frankenstein Remakes

The Bride of Frankenstein is one of those classic horror takes that has long seen attempts at a remake given the continued popularity of the original 1935 classic. Most recently, Universal Pictures' Dark Universe would have seen a reinvention of classic monster stories, including Bride of Frankenstein with that film leaning into a modern-day telling of the tale, had it actually come to pass.

"It was gonna be a great big movie," Spider-Man 2's David Koepp said of the scrapped version of Bride of Frankenstein that was planned to fit into the Dark Universe. "Bill Condon was gonna direct it and then The Mummy detonated and that all fell apart. Then I did a much smaller version and I thought that was interesting, but that didn't quite work out. I think someone else is taking a try now. So, I don't know. I felt like Bride Of Frankenstein is a treasure obviously and it doesn't belong to me. And I got two really good cracks at it, so definitely fair to let someone else have a try. So, I don't know what will work out with that.... It was going to be a very big lavish, beautiful, gothic horror production. And one idea I liked was the first thirty or forty pages took place in the 1870s as the Frankenstein movies do and then she became sort of inert for 150 years and was rediscovered and reawakened in the present day. And I thought that was cool."

