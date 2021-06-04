The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Home Video Details Released

✖

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today released the DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K home entertainment release for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The film, which arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on July 23. You can own it then for $24.99, and for 48-hour rental via premium video on demand for $19.99, on various digital platforms where you can purchase movies. On August 24 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD, and digital copies will be available for free with the Blu-ray and 4K physical versions.

The film is directed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona) and stars Vera Farmiga (Annabelle Comes Home, TV’s Bates Motel) and Patrick Wilson (Annabelle Comes Home, The Nun). The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on all the Conjuring Universe films. The film also stars Ruairi O’Connor (Starz’s The Spanish Princess), Sarah Catherine Hook (Hulu’s Monsterland) and Julian Hilliard (Wandavision, TV’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and The Haunting of Hill House).

The disc will also include a "video" version of DC's new DC Horror Presents The Conjuring: The Lover #1 comic book.

You can see the film's official synopsis below.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

“By Reason of Demonic Possession” - An in depth look at the true story that inspired the movie

“The Occultist” - Meet the terrifying new addition to the Conjuring Universe

“Exorcism of Fear” - Delve into the making of the movie and the chilling exorcism scene that opens the film”

DC Horror Presents The Conjuring: The Lover #1 – A video comic that takes you deeper into the Conjuring Universe

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It DVD contains the following special feature:

”By Reason of Demonic Possession”