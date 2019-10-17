X-Files Star David Duchovny Joins The Craft Remake

Many regard The Craft to be part of the pantheon of ’90s popular culture, and it looks like the film’s modern-day remake is channeling that in a fun way. According to a new report from Deadline, David Duchovny is officially among the cast of the upcoming reboot, which hails from Blumhouse, Sony, and Red Wagon Entertainment. It is unknown at this point what role Duchovny, who is best known for his role as Fox Mulder in The X-Files, will be playing in the film. Duchovny’s filmography also includes Californication, Aquarius, and Red Shoe Diaries.

The Craft will follow four outcast teenage girls who form a coven of witches, only for their supernatural abilities to suddenly backfire. The main four girls will be played by Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Gideon Adlon (The Society), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), and Zoe Luna (Pose). Nicholas Galitzine (Chambers) will also be playing a role.

The film will be written, directed, and executive produced by Zoe Lister-Jones. Producers also include Jason Blum, Douglas Wick, and Lucy Fisher, with executive producers that include Lucas Wiesendanger, Natalia Anderson, Daniel Bekerman, Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno, and Bea Sequeira.

The topic of a continuation or reboot of The Craft has been floated around quite a bit in recent years, with the film’s original cast being open to the idea of returning under the right circumstances.

“I feel like if it came along and the script was good and I actually thought it was going to be something…I want them to find a great director. I think they’ve gone through a lot of writers. If it was something where I felt like they were going to do it well, and also find a way, because it’s been so much time, you can’t just do a sequel,” Tunney shared with ComicBook.com. “I think on some level, it totally has to, in order to feel relevant, I think it should be maybe funnier or something.”

“I feel like in order to make it seem culturally relevant, they need to do something [new] and do it quite well. They just can’t pick it up where it left off and it’s all of our kids or something,” Tunney pointed out. “Generations of people have watched it. It’s the idea of somebody just trying to monetize that and not caring if it’s good or not would be sad. I would love to do it if I thought it was going to be cool. I’m so proud of the fact that I was in a movie that has been loved by so many generations of people and watched at so many sleepovers. It’s an honor.”

