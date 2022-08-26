The Crow Reimaging Adds Wonder Woman's Danny Huston

Actor Danny Huston (Wonder Woman, Clash of the Titans franchise, The Aviator) is joining another big-screen comic book adaptation. Huston, who played the villainous Ludendorff in 2017's Wonder Woman, is being cast in the reimagining of The Crow. The Crow is being directed by Rupert Sanders and stars Bill Skarsgard (It franchise, Eternals, Deadpool 2) and FKA Twigs (Honeyboy), with the former playing the titular character. The movie is based on James O'Barr's 1980s comic of the same name, which followed a man who was murdered alongside his fiancee when their car breaks down, leaving them vulnerable to an attack by a gang that leaves them both dead. The man would later be resurrected by a crow and goes on to exact revenge for his fiancee's death.

Brandon Lee, the son of the legendary Bruce Lee, starred in the original The Crow movie that debuted in 1994. Lee was tragically killed on set of The Crow when a gun accidentally went off. It's unknown at this time what character Danny Huston is portraying. Along with his role in Wonder Woman, Huston has also voice General Lane in the animated Justice League: The Flash Paradox movie and William Stryker in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Corin Hardy, who had been previously tabbed for a new The Crow movie with Aquaman star Jason Momoa. "It's a story that I'm just in love with and wedded towards and I put three and a half, four years of life into and love and blood and sweat and tears, and I have a ton of materials, so I don't know whether one day ... I suppose I'm not really wanting to show them because I still believe there will be a Crow sometime, but we'll see," Hardy previously told ComicBook.com.

He continued, "I do think both James O'Barr's original Crow graphic novel and the subsequent other iterations of that character in the comic books, there's no reason not to do a lot more with that character, the concept of The Crow, the mythology of The Crow, and the tone and what that represents is still unique within the world we're in at the moment."

Both Jason Momoa and Corin Hardy dropped out of The Crow Reborn back in 2018. Creative and financial differences with Davis Films head Samuel Hadida are what reportedly had the duo stepping away from the project.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders (Foundation, Ghost in the Shell, Snow White and The Huntsman) and written by Zach Baylin (King Richard, upcoming Creed III). Producers are Molly Hassell (Braven, Terminal), Victor Hadida (Resident Evil and Silent Hill franchises), John Jencks (Honest Thief, Guns Akimbo), and Edward R. Pressman (American Psycho, The Crow, Wall Street).