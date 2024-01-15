The Dark Tower: Mike Flanagan Collaborator Addresses Possible Reunion for Stephen King Adaptation

Carla Gugino starred in Mike Flanagan projects like Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Fall of the House of Usher, and while she doesn't have any official updates on his The Dark Tower adaptation, she's hoping she could reunite with the filmmaker once again. In addition to their collaborations clearly confirming they enjoy working together, Gugino shared she would also be excited about the upcoming project because she knows just how passionate Flanagan will be about being faithful to the source material, as she recalled how he was even committed to a controversial finale for Gerald's Game.

"There has been a conversation about The Dark Tower, but I don't have any intel I could share other than that," Gugino admitted to The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast. "I do hope that it all comes together. And I know that's something he's incredibly passionate about. I mean, I do think he is great, just as a Stephen King interpreter. And yet, he also has such a strong voice of his own that somehow is beautiful, you know?"

She continued, "Gerald's Game is so true to the book, even to the point where the end, which I think is actually imperative, was a part of it that people really responded to or didn't. And Mike was so clear about, 'Well, that's that's what it is, though.' And yet, I thought he did it so seamlessly."

Last year's writers' and actors' strikes saw development on virtually all productions suffer delays, which included The Dark Tower. Gugino's recent remarks about a conversation surrounding The Dark Tower echoes remarks that Flanagan previously made about how talks had begun about casting before the strikes happened.

"I feel really good about where we are. Oddly, where we are at the moment is completely frozen, because of the strike, but we had a wonderful spring with it and we're making enormous progress on it," Flanagan revealed to The Kingcast last August. "And I have every reason to believe that on the other side of the strike, it's gonna be priority #1."

He continued, "We have great partners on it that I can't talk about, and we've got some really exciting actors circling on it that I can't talk about, and we have some potentially groundbreaking approaches to the filmmaking of it that I just can't really talk about ... but what I can say is that my fears that any momentum we had developed was gonna be obliterated [by the strike], well, I don't really worry about that."

Stay tuned for updates on Flanagan's The Dark Tower.

Would you like to see Gugino join the project? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!