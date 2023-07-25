The Exorcist: Deceiver Coming in 2025

Much like he did with his Halloween trilogy, when David Gordon Green was announced as reviving The Exorcist, it was confirmed that he was developing an entire trilogy that aimed to revive the dormant franchise. In addition to today seeing the debut of the trailer for the first part of the trilogy, The Exorcist: Believer, The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the next entry into the series, The Exorcist: Deceiver, is aiming to hit theaters in 2025. While Believer will be released in honor of the original film's 50th anniversary, Deceiver is targeting an Easter release. The Exorcist: Believer will hit theaters on October 13th and The Exorcist: Deceiver is scheduled to debut on April 18, 2025.

Like all major productions in Hollywood right now, the actors' strike and writers' strike are halting development on features, regardless of how hotly anticipated they might be. Even though Deceiver might have a release date that's nearly two years away, it's entirely unknown when either strike could be resolved and when it could begin shooting.

The Exorcist: Believer will mark the first time original star Ellen Burstyn will be returning to the franchise, and she's set to return for Deceiver as Chris MacNeil.

Today's trailer premiere included the first details of what audiences can expect from the film's plot.

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

The film also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela's neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela's friend. The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

