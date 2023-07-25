The Exorcist: Believer Reveals Plot Details In New Synopsis

The Exorcist: Believer has revealed some deeper plot details alongside the official trailer that was released today. As you can read in the full synopsis below (via Blumhouse Pictures), this new story about the evil of demonic possession will be an entirely new take, featuring some very familiar names (and one face) from the Oscar-winning original Exorcist film.

What Is The Exorcist: Believer About?

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

How Is The Exorcist: Believer Connected to the Original Film?

The most direct connection between Believer and The Exorcist (1973) is in the character of Chris MacNeil, who will once again be played by actress Ellen Burstyn. As the synopsis reads: "For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar® winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, an actress who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before."

The Exorcist: Believer Cast & Crew

(Photo: Eli Joshua Adé/Universal Pictures)

The Exorcist: Believer "also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela's neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela's friend.

The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

The film is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and by David Robinson and James G. Robinson for Morgan Creek Entertainment.

The executive producers are Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Stephanie Allain, Ryan Turek and Atilla Yücer. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse/Morgan Creek Entertainment production in association with Rough House Pictures."