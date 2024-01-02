The First Omen Teases New Trailer Coming in First Look Teaser

A new entry into The Omen franchise was confirmed back in 2022, and while there were delays throughout Hollywood due to the writers' and actors' strikes in 2023, today sees our first glimpse at footage from the upcoming The First Omen. With this merely being a trailer teaser, we're only given a few shots at the upcoming experience, though it will build excitement not only for tomorrow's debut of a full-length trailer, but also serve as a reminder that the film will be arriving in just a few months. You can check out the trailer teaser below before the full trailer premieres tomorrow and the film hits theaters on April 5th.

The new film is described, "When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate."

The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living).

The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson, based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter). The producers are David S. Goyer (Hellraiser) and Keith Levine (The Night House) and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown (Rosaline), and Gracie Wheelan.

The original The Omen focuses on a young boy who seems to be the center of supernatural activity and, while investigating the bizarre occurrences, the father ends up believing that the boy is actually the Antichrist. That debut film earned two sequels and also a 2006 reboot. Back in the '90s, an attempt to revive the project as a TV series earned a pilot that failed to be picked up to series, but in 2016, a TV series sequel aired on A&E, with Damien only airing for one season.

This is just the latest attempt at reviving a beloved and time-honored horror franchise, as last year saw The Exorcist: Believer land in theaters, which served as a direct sequel to 1973's The Exorcist.

The First Omen is set to land in theaters on April 5th.

