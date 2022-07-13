The Omen Score Getting New Vinyl Release

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 1976 film The Omen is still considered one of the best horror films of all time, thanks to its performances, storyline, and direction, as well as the score from Jerry Goldsmith helping elevate the unsettling experience to frightening heights. While the music has earned a variety of releases over the years, Varèse Sarabande is set to reissue the score on vinyl in a way that captures the effectiveness of that music, thanks to its blood-red vinyl with black splatter. You can pre-order the upcoming reissue of The Omen score on Amazon now before it hits shelves on September 23rd.

Per press release, "Varèse Sarabande is excited to announce the LP release of The Omen with music by Jerry Goldsmith, conducted by Lionel Newman. This special LP reissue of The Omen features the original, 12-track 1976 soundtrack album on red vinyl with black splatter. The album is available now for pre-order and will release on September 23rd.

"The Omen was a smash success, starring Gregory Peck as an American ambassador who learns that his adopted son is, in fact, the Antichrist. With its grisly accidents befalling those who would stand in the boy's path, cult of Satanic worshippers and protectors, and fascinating End Times mythology, the film captured the public's imagination and led to a long-running franchise.

"The Omen was a special project for Jerry Goldsmith: the only time he won an Oscar in his long career for Best Original Score. He was also nominated for Best Original Song for 'Ave Satani' -- his chilling 'Black Mass' that inverted the Latin Mass into a dark paean to the Devil.

"The score is one of Goldsmith's best: not just the 'Ave Satani' chants, but the way he incorporates them into his modernist, thrilling action music in tracks like 'Killer's Storm,' 'The Demise of Mrs. Baylock,' and 'The Dog's Attack.'

"But Goldsmith was always attuned to the human warmth behind the chills and thrills-and the score features hopeful, loving moments for the ambassador's family, including a song version of the love theme, 'The Piper Dreams,' with lyrics and vocals by the composer's wife, Carol."

The album's tracklist is as follows:

SIDE A

Ave Satani 2:35 The New Ambassador 2:39 The Killer Storm 2:56 A Sad Message 1:46 The Demise of Mrs. Baylock 2:56 Don't Let Him 2:54

SIDE B

The Piper Dreams 2:41 The Fall 3:46 Safari Park 2:06 The Dogs Attack 5:56 The Homecoming 2:48 The Altar 2:05

You can pre-order the upcoming reissue of The Omen score now before it hits shelves on September 23rd.

