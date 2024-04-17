The Graveyard Club: RL Stine's Next Comic Series Annoucned

R.L. Stine is the king of Young Adult horror, with his series like Goosebumps and Fear Street becoming major tentpoles of pop culture. Now, the legendary author is returning to the land of sequential storytelling with a new YA horror series from BOOM! Studios. Tuesday, BOOM! officially unveiled The Graveyard Club, a series from Stine and artist Carola Borelli. The series takes place in the fictional town of Graves End, where a group of teenagers pull a prank that results in supernatural consequences.

"In The Graveyard Club graphic novels, the teens hang out in the graveyard — because it might be the safest place in town," Stine told Forbes in the comic's first reveal. "Their town is surrounded by graveyards. And swarms of red-eyed bats come swooping out every night. And that's just the BEGINNING of the horror! I'm having a lot of fun with this series!"

"All the best stories start with 'it was a quiet town where nothing ever happened' and this one is no different," Borelli added. "A group of teenagers and a graveyard are the ingredients for a crazy story that will keep you on the edge of your seat!"

The Graveyard Club is Stine's third comic series with BOOM! after similar haunts in Just Beyond and Stuff of Nightmares.

"I've had the great joy of working with Bob on middle grade horror fiction with Just Beyond and adult horror with Stuff of Nightmares, so I couldn't be more excited/terrified to be working with him on some fresh YA scares," Bryce Carlson, BOOM! Vice President of Editorial & Creative Strategy said. "Carola is bringing an incredible artistic dynamic to The Graveyard Club that is going to leave readers trying to decide whether to turn the page or hide under the covers…"

The Graveyard Club appears to be a series of graphic novels, with the first one hitting bookstores September 17 before entering comic shops the following day on Wednesday, September 18th.