R.L. Stine Addresses Future Fear Street Films

Back in 2021, Netflix released the ambitious Fear Street trilogy of films, which was exciting not only because of the built-in fan base of the R.L. Stine series of books, but also because the trilogy was filmed in succession and were released only weeks apart to tell a frightening storyline. With Fear Street 1994, Fear Street 1978, and Fear Street 1666 all being largely original stories as opposed to direct adaptations of the source material, there are limitless opportunities to continue the franchise, with Stine himself recently teasing that there are still plans in the works to continue the live-action franchise, despite there not being any official updates.

"I've done everything you can think of and it's all so far beyond what I ever dreamed," Stine recalled to Rolling Stone. "When we started out I said, 'Let's do two or three [Goosebumps books].' I never dreamed that it would last this long. It's all a big surprise to me. I'm excited to have a new TV show going [on Disney+] and we'll probably do more Fear Street movies too, and you know, that's a thrill for me."

Despite Netflix not yet confirming the status of more Fear Street films, this isn't the first update we've gotten about the franchise. Back in the summer of 2022, Bloody Disgusting had reported that Netflix was "very deep" into developing more entries in the series. Later that year, reports claimed that Watcher filmmaker Chloe Okunu was attached to develop a new project in the Fear Street series.

Given that the first trilogy of films was largely developed under a shroud of secrecy, it's no real surprise that any potential projects would similarly be kept relatively secret. Additionally, with this year's writers' and actors' strikes, it's possible that these factors could have seen development on new entries be slowed or paused entirely.

This isn't the first time Stine has hinted that more Fear Street movies could be on the way, with both these most recent and previous remarks implying that Stine isn't always clued in on live-action developments on films inspired by his works.

"There's still talk about more Goosebumps movies, and I also hear rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer," Stine revealed to Yahoo! Entertainment last summer. "Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and I've never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, 'Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!'"

With a new Goosebumps series having just premiered on Disney+ and Hulu, we likely won't be getting any feature films based on the franchise in the foreseeable future. Stay tuned for updates on the Fear Street franchise.

