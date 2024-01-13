Fear Street: R.L. Stine Confirms New Movie Based on Classic Book

Back in 2021, Netflix released one Fear Street movie a week for three weeks, and the trilogy was inspired by R. L. Stine's beloved book series. Fear Street: 1994, Fear Street: 1978, and Fear Street: 1666 were not based on any specific books written by Stine, but they were riddled with easter eggs. The trilogy was well-received by horror fans, and many have been waiting for news about more Fear Street movies. Netflix confirmed back in November that a standalone Fear Street film was in the works, and this time the film will be based on a specific book. Stine took to Twitter this week to reveal the next film will be based on The Prom Queen.

"Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It's based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!" Stine shared. You can view his post below:

"Obviously, there's a lot of books," Netflix's Head of Film Scott Stuber previously shared with Collider when talking about the franchise's future. "There's one standalone that we're working on right now that we're once again trying to get the script right, but I like it very much, and so does the team. So I feel like if we can get that script right there would be a great kind of extension of that franchise."

"I've done everything you can think of and it's all so far beyond what I ever dreamed," Stine previously told Rolling Stone. "When we started out I said, 'Let's do two or three [Goosebumps books].' I never dreamed that it would last this long. It's all a big surprise to me. I'm excited to have a new TV show going [on Disney+] and we'll probably do more Fear Street movies too, and you know, that's a thrill for me."

Fear Street Director Wants Netflix Franchise to Become MCU of Horror:

After the Fear Street trilogy came to an end on Netflix, director Leigh Janiak revealed she hoped the story would in a way that would mirror the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"One of the exciting things about Fear Street is the fact that the universe is big and allows for a lot of space," Janiak told IndieWire. "One of the things that I talked about before I was hired was that we have a potential here to create a horror Marvel [Cinematic Universe], where you can have slasher killers from lots of different eras. You have the canon of our main mythology that's built around the fact that the devil lives in Shadyside, so there's also room for everything else."

"I think that my hope is that audiences like it enough that we can start building out [more], we can think about what another trilogy would be, what stand-alones would be, what TV would be," Janiak continued. "I don't even think about it like TV or movies exactly anymore. That's the great thing about Netflix and about what 'Fear Street' is, which is kind of a hybrid new thing. I'm excited about the possibility of what else can happen." She added, "I really started getting excited about a '50s slasher movie, which I haven't really seen and what that means ... It's just cool to think about the different eras and what's possible as a horror fan."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Fear Street franchise.