The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Rahul Kohli Shows Off Perfect Halloween Costume

The Haunting of Bly Manor dropped on Netflix in early October, which means it came just in time for people to don some fun Haloween costumes. One of the show's most interesting episodes was episode eight, "The Romance of Certain Old Clothes," which creator Mike Flanagan recently broke down in a video. The episode gave the backstory of Viola Willoughby AKA The Lady in the Lake. In fact, this spooky ghost was a hot costume idea this Halloween. Not only did fans dress up as Kate Siegel's character, but one of the show's stars, Rahul Kohli (Owen), also rocked the look...

"We lay my love and I beneath the weeping willow 🎶," Kohli wrote. You can check out his costume in the Instagram post below:

In a recent interview with GQ, Kohli was asked about playing the show's "village heartthrob."

"Do you know what made me laugh about that? I think I look terrible," Kohli shared. "I've got curtains, glasses and a mustache, and that’s the look that I said was correct for the time, but it doesn’t translate to our standards now. But Oliver [Jackson-Cohen], who plays Peter Quint, is ridiculously handsome by today’s standards even if you put him in ‘80s clothes. And I’ve gone for these authentic frames and this hairstyle that are out of fashion. And then there’s lines of dialogue about the village heartthrob—when I watched it I laughed out loud, because I’m like, 'What, him!?'”

Mike Flanagan has a new Netflix series in the works titled Midnight Mass and the show is set to feature Kohli as well as more familiar faces from The Haunting series. The cast includes Annabeth Gish, Kate Siegal, and Henry Thomas. You can read a description for the new series below:

"Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest."

The Haunting of Bly Manor also stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miler, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Tahirah Sharif. The series is executive produced by Intrepid Pictures’ Trevor Macy and Flanagan along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix.