The Hunger Remake in the Works From Warner Bros.

A remake of the cult classic 1980s vampire film The Hunger is in the works at Warner Bros. According to Deadline, A Simple Favor scribe Jessica Sharzer is writing the script while Professor Marston and the Wonder Women director Angela Robinson is in final talks to direct. The remake will be produced by Berlanti Schechter Productions' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter with Mike McGrath serving as executive producer. No casting information has yet been released.

Released in 1983, the original The Hunger is credited for kickstarting director Tony Scott's career. The erotic vampire horror film is based on the novel of the same name by Whitley Streiber and starred Catherine Deneuve as Miriam Blaylock, a thousands of years old vampire who promises her lovers eternal life via injections of her own blood. However, her promise is only partially true, something her lover John (David Bowie) discovers when he begins to age rapidly after only a few centuries together. They seek out the help of gerontologist Sara (Susan Sarandon) who thinks she's found a breakthrough in the quest for eternal youth, beginning a dangerous love triangle in the process. The film's opening credits famously feature English rock band Bauhaus performing "Bela Lugosi's Dead" in a nightclub scene.

The film received mixed reviews upon its release with many critics commenting on matters such as pacing, plot, and the film's atmospheric nature. The Hunger has since found a cult following, particularly within some segments of the goth subculture.

Tuesday's announcement isn't the first time that Warner Bros. has discussed a remake of The Hunger. In 2009, the studio announced that they were developing a remake with a screenplay written by the author of the original novel, Streiber, though that project remained dormant for years. As for this new project, Robinson has some experience working with vampires, having served as a writer, director, and executive producer on HBO's True Blood. Robinson also directed D.E.B.S. as well as wrote and directed several episodes of The L Word. Sharzer has produced and written several episodes of American Horror Story and serves as co-executive producer on the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers limited series for Hulu.

