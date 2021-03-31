Warner Bros Unveils MonsterVerse Blu-Ray Collection

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has only been streaming on HBO Max and released in theaters in North America for a little over a week, but the latest entry in the MonsterVerse has wasted little time in revealing an upcoming collection that will let fans own all of the Legendary Pictures' films on Blu-Ray and DVD. Collecting the latest kaiju crossover, the physical media set will also contain 2014's Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, rounding out the latest interpretations of some of the most popular kaiju to ever hit the silver screen.

These four films have been interesting new ways to introduce the giant monsters to the world, with Warner Bros Pictures deciding it was time to bring Godzilla, Kong, King Ghidorah, Rodan, Mothra, and many others back into the world via this Western take. The future is unclear for the MonsterVerse as it stands, with future films with Godzilla and Kong not being confirmed as of yet, but this doesn't mean that we've seen the end of either of these giant beasts. Netflix will be bringing both the lizard king and the larger-than-life primate via new animated series in Godzilla: Singular Point and Skull Island respectively.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared the first look at the 4-Film collection that brings all of the entries of Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse into one Blu-Ray/DVD set, taking us through the adventures of Godzilla and Kong respectively:

New Godzilla and Kong 4-Film Collection Blu-ray and DVD sets have been revealed. https://t.co/ek9qSuy1f1 pic.twitter.com/B2QtuIaFgx — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 9, 2021

In the latest entry of the MonsterVerse, Kong is taken from his home on Skull Island in a bid to find the secrets of the Hollow Earth, but unfortunately, Godzilla has different plans in mind as the current king of the monsters is seeking to assert his dominance. Though the battle itself focuses predominantly on the giant lizard fighting against his simian rival, there are more than a few surprises in store for both of the kaiju during, what might be, the final film in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse.

Will you be picking up this kaiju collection when it drops later this year? What was your favorite entry in the MonsterVerse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the kaiju.