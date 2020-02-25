The Invisible Man Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

This week, Universal Pictures is releasing the modern remake of The Invisible Man, starring Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale). The new version of The Invisible Man is taking a very bold approach to the classic Universal Monster Movie, by changing the story to a dark tale of domestic abuse taken to monstrous levels. With the socio-political implications of this new Invisible Man film, there’s been a lot of uncertainty as to what the reaction would be from moviegoers and critics. However, the first review scores for The Invisible Man are now up on Rotten Tomatoes, and so far, things are looking good!

At the time of writing this, The Invisible Man has a 90% review score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 29 reviews submitted.

what critics are now saying about The Invisible Man

“While The Invisible Man follows in the footsteps of more recent horror efforts like The Babadook, Get Out, and Midsommar with its exploration of real-world emotional and cultural horrors with a thrilling narrative,” Patrick states, “it also works just as well as a rollercoaster ride of terror, quickly getting under your skin and refusing to let go even after the credits have rolled.”

Variety notes that Invisible Man may just arrive with the best timing ever, on the heels of the Harvey Weinstein verdict this week:

“These days, the horror-fantasy thriller tends to be a junk metaphysical spook show that throws a whole lot of scary clutter at the audience — ghosts, “demons,” mad killers — without necessarily adding up to an experience that’s about anything. But in “The Invisible Man,” Leigh Whannell’s ingenious and entertaining update of a concept that’s been around for 120 years (and recycled a lot less often than you’d think), the thrills don’t just goose you; they have an emotional import. This gratifyingly clever and, at times, powerfully staged thriller is too rooted in our era to be called old-fashioned — its release, in fact, feels almost karmically synched to the week of the Harvey Weinstein verdict.”

THR writes that there is renewed franchise potential in Universal’s monster movie properties, one that will be built on high-grade acting talent:

“…the movie stakes a claim for new mystery-horror territory worthy of a talent like Elisabeth Moss, who amplifies the qualities of the script with a top-shelf woman-in-severe-jeopardy performance. This serves as a good start to the studio’s approach to re-mining its archives for franchise material, even if it’s unclear whether or not the rot of Tom Cruise’s 2017 The Mummy can ever be forgotten entirely.”

Always a critic who marches to his own beat, Armond White faults Invisible Man, stating:

“…The Invisible Man [is] the latest in the series that reboots Universal Studios’ classic 1930s scary movies for the gullible Millennial market. The film’s title now refers to the hidden threat of an unseen, yet lethal, patriarchy. But this movie doesn’t fight against under-recognized male hegemony; it is very much part of contemporary Hollywood hegemony, imposing social-justice trends on our culture.”

The Invisible Man will appear in theaters this Friday.