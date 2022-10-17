Live The Nightmare Before Christmas Performance Enlists Phoebe Bridgers as Sally

While some say it's a Halloween movie while others argue it's a Christmas movie, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas has earned a cult following for being appropriate for multiple seasons of the year, with an upcoming event in London seeing original Jack Skellington singer Danny Elfman singing live alongside the film, with the two-night event enlisting musician Phoebe Bridgers to voice Sally, per Consequence. Last year saw a similar event take place in Los Angeles, though with Billie Eilish voicing Sally. The performance will be held on December 9th and 10th at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Ticketmaster describes the event, "Multiple award-winning composer, songwriter, and reigning Pumpkin King Danny Elfman returns to the UK to bring back Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas for two very special UK shows at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

"This unique live cine-concert production taking place over Christmas 2022 features Danny Elfman (the original singing voice of the film's main character, Jack Skellington, and writer of all the film's songs) performing live in sync with the full-length movie projected on the big screen, accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra and a few very special guests.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas stands as a cult musical classic from the legendary filmmaking duo of director Tim Burton and composer Danny Elfman. First released in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas was directed by Henry Selick (James and the Giant Peach) and was based on a story and characters designed by Tim Burton. Meticulously hand-animated in stop-motion, the film took over two years to make -- featuring 227 puppets and 20 different sets that Selick's team of artists painstakingly manipulated one frame at a time.

"The film follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town's beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to take over the Christmas holiday. Against the advice of Sally, a lonely rag doll who has feelings for him, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters -- Lock, Shock, and Barrel -- to help him kidnap Santa Claus.

"Since its release, this beloved family film has become a world-wide classic and staple part of the extended holiday season. This unique live production has performed to sold-out audiences across the globe, including the Hollywood Bowl, Barclays Center, Tokyo International Forum, and London's The SSE Arena, Wembley in 2019."

For fans in the U.S., Elfman will be hosting two concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles where he will perform a number of tracks from his esteemed career, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, as well as Batman, Spider-Man, and Beetlejuice. Those concerts will be held on October 28th and 29th.

