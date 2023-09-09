The Nun Actress Bonnie Aarons Is "Really Chilling" on Set According to Director

Director Michael Chaves says Bonnie Aarons is also the opposite of her terrifying character in real life.

Bonnie Aarons may be terrifying as demon nun Valak in The Conjuring universe, but The Nun II director Michael Chaves says that offscreen, Aarons is great person who is "fun and lively" — quite the opposite her frightening character. Speaking with People, Chaves said that Aarons' also brings her "great scary energy" to set, but is also able to come out of character on set, praising her as being great to work with overall.

"Bonnie is such a horror icon and sh e's been in so many great horror film. This is obviously her defining role; this is the one everyone knows her for," Chaves says.

"She's got a great scary energy on set. When she gets into makeup and steps on set, it is really chilling. She's really in it and it brings an energy, and I think everybody responds to it. The crew responds to it and the actors respond to it."

He continued, "She is, it should be said, a lovely person outside and just the total opposite. She's very fun and lively and easy to talk to. Just a great person.

What is The Nun II About?

New Line's official synopsis of the film reads, "New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller The Nun II the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

The movie is the ninth film in The Conjuring Universe, with just The Conjuring: Last Rites and a yet-to-be-named Max series set to propel the overarching Ed and Lorraine Warren story forward. The first The Nun film is the franchise's second-best performer at the box office, having grossed $117.4 million in domestic theaters.

Who stars in The Nun II?

In addtion to Aarons, Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Gilded Age) returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet (Tirailleurs, The Nun), Storm Reid (The Last of Us, The Suicide Squad), Anna Popplewell (Fairytale, The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy) surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

Michael Chaves ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It") directs, from a screenplay by lan Goldberg & Richard Naing ("Eli" "The Autopsy of Jane Doe") and Akela Cooper ("M3GAN," "Malignant"), with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman.

The Nun II is in theaters now.

Have you seen The Nun II? What did you think of the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!