The Nun 2 Adds Euphoria's Storm Reid in Lead Role

With a release date already set, Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have made a major addition to The Nun 2 by tapping Euphoria and The Suicide Squad star Storm Reid. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of her casting, revealing that Reid will be playing a lead role in the film. No details about her character have been confirmed but the sequel will be set in the 1950s, seemingly after the events of 2018's The Nun. WB previously set a September 8, 2023 release date for The Nun 2 with an October production start being planned for the film.

A previous report on the sequel revealed some plot details for the movie, reading: "1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit THE NUN follows SISTER IRENE as she once again comes face to face with the demonic force VALAK – THE DEMON NUN." As fans may recall from the 2018 movie, The Nun was set in Romania in 1952, with its conclusion connecting it directly to the first The Conjuring movie and ret-conning a specific character (one who was nicknamed, what else, Frenchie). Considering the setting, that character's fate, and the specific namedrop of Sister Irene, it's not too far-fetched to imagine that stars Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Bloquet may reprise their roles in the movie.

One person confirmed to be involved with the production is director Michael Chaves, who previously helmed The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and will be behind the camera for the film. Malignant scribe Akela Cooper penned the initial script for the film, which has had re-writes by The Autopsy of Jane Doe scribes Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing according to THR.

Seven movies totally have been released in The Conjuring Universe franchise so far, and considering the hit titles that have been released in the series it's a surprise to some that The Nun is actually the highest grossing out of them all. Though not the favorite out of the seven titles, the prequel to The Conjuring 2 brought in over $360 million at the global box office, almost $50 million higher than the #2 title on the list (2013's The Conjuring with $317 million globally). Considering that level of success it's surprising that the sequel's development wasn't fast tracked, something that this series is deft at considering the quickness that an Annabelle prequel was released after the first Conjuring movie.