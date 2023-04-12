The Conjuring TV Series Being Developed for Max

Nearly two years after the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the unsettling franchise is set to expand into a new avenue for Max, the rebranded HBO Max streaming platform. With the first three films in the franchise exploring the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, it could be expected that the series would continue to dive into those true-life cases, but there's currently no confirmed plot details of what audiences can expect from the project. Franchise creator James Wan is reportedly in talks to serve as an executive producer, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Even though the inherent premise of The Conjuring, which stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, would provide a seemingly limitless wealth of potential stories to explore, the past decade has proven that the franchise can expand well beyond the constraints of those case files. Since the debut 2013 film, spinoffs like Annabelle, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona have been developed, which have earned their own respective prequels and sequels. So while audiences would surely love to get to see a serialized experience in which Ed and Lorraine tackle new cases each week, with how early into the development this project is, we can't yet predict what the project will focus on.

Fans will likely have conflicted feelings about this latest update, as Wan teased earlier this year that work was being done on a potential fourth film, though also teased that a possible fourth film could mark the end of the franchise.

"Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]," Wan shared with Collider back in January. "And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling."

Regardless of what the future holds for the proper The Conjuring franchise, this latest update about the TV expansion, along with the confirmed The Nun 2, means we likely shouldn't expect the overall franchise to come to an end anytime soon.

Stay tuned for details on The Conjuring TV series on Max.

