The Nun 2 is now in theaters, but it isn't just the sequel to the first Nun movie – it also happens to be the eighth film in The Conjuring Universe franchise.

As such, The Nun 2 raises a big question: how does it fit into The Conjuring franchise? Well, there's always one way for big movie franchises to establish connections to what's come before or what's coming after: through post-credits scenes. So does The Nun 2 have a post-credits scene? Indeed it does.

The story of The Nun 2 is a curious one: the first film established how Valak was set loose from its prison and tried to possess a nun – only to end up leeching onto local farmer Maurice, aka "Frenchie" (Jonas Bloquet). The Nun 2 follows what happens to Maurice while he's under Valak's sway – and how Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) is called upon to battle Valak again and save her friend. By the end of the film, Irene and her fellow nun Sister Debra (Storm Reid) manage to exorcise Valak from Maurice, and all seems right with the world again.

...Or is it?

The Nun 2 Post-Credits Scene Explained (SPOILERS)

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The first two Conjuring movies clearly establish that Ed and Lorraine Warren tried to help Maurice later in his life. Unfortunately, they didn't save him from Valak's influence, and Maurice ended up killing himself. Well even though The Nun 2 ends with Maurice seemingly cured of Valak, a mid-credits scene reminds us this ending isn't a happy one: Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) show up for a scene in which they get a call at their home from Father Gordon, who is presumably calling to get Ed and Lorraine's help with Maurice.

It's uncertain at this point whether The Nun will get (or even need) a third film to finish the story of how Maurice dies, and Valak moves on to a new host. Then again, after The Nun 2 makes it seem like the threat is over, fans may need some explanation of how Maurice's life goes so wrong again, and how he nearly kills his wife (presumably Anna Popplewell's Kate, who we meet in The Nun 2).

For fans of The Conjuring Universe, The Nun 2's post-credits scene is a nice little connective Easter egg. So be sure to stay for it!

The Nun 2 is now in theaters.