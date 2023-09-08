The Nun II Conjures Up a Deal For Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Nun II is now playing in theaters and pumpkin spice everything is on the shelves. That must mean that Halloween is right around the corner. You can celebrate the latest film in the Conjuring Universe through the premiere of the film, Halloween, and beyond with an officially licensed The Nun ugly sweater that's only $19.99 – $24.99 depending on size (60% off) here at Fun.com (exclusive). As for pumpkin spice, this might be right up your alley. Literally even.

You can check out all of their Halloween-themed ugly sweaters right here. Additional horror themes include Annabelle, IT, Beetlejuice, Friday the 13th, and more. While you're at it you can also pick up proper The Nun Halloween costumes here at Costumes.com.

The Nun 2 brings back Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, and Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie (aka Maurice). Anna Popplewell (Chronicles of Narnia) will play "Kate," and Storm Reid (Missing, The Last of Us) will appear as well. Bonnie Aarons will once again play the demonic Nun Valak.

New Line's official synopsis of the film reads, "New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller The Nun II the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

The movie is the ninth film in The Conjuring Universe, with just The Conjuring: Last Rites and a yet-to-be-named Max series set to propel the overarching Ed and Lorraine Warren story forward. The first The Nun film is the franchise's second-best performer at the box office, having grossed $117.4 million in domestic theaters.

What Makes the Conjuring Universe So Successful?

The Nun II is director Michael Chaves' third time helming a Conjuring movie. Ahead of the film's theatrical debut, he talked to The Hollywood Reporter about why the long-running horror franchise continues to find success.

"The movies are always scary, and they always deliver on that core experience," Chaves explained. "The other things that really make them work is that there's a lot of heart in them. There are characters that you really love, and there's also the element of faith. Faith is always an element that runs through these films – and sometimes more directly than others – but it's the combination of those three things that's the Holy Trinity of the universe."

Chaves went on to explain how each of the films in the Conjuring Universe manage to set themselves apart and stand out from one another.

"It's interesting. Whenever someone says, 'All three of your movies are in the Conjuring-verse,' it's easy to think that it's a kind of rinse and repeat, but making movies is like raising kids. Each one has their own personality and they become their own person, and that's so true with movies. They just naturally do that," he said. "I'm such a fan of this series, and I'm such a fan of the universe that I actually like those connections. I like feeling that this really is part of a bigger story, and I like feeling the weight of that. It actually feels like something that is both building off of something and then building to something, so I always love having those little connections. So even though they do become their own movies – and I think that they are just naturally – I'm usually the one who's trying to bring those connections back in."