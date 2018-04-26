‘The Predator’ Logo Revealed

CinemaCon is currently underway in Las Vegas, Nevada and delivering attendees details about some of the most anticipated films that will be heading to theaters. During the panel hosted by 20th Century Fox, attendees got some of the first details about Shane Black’s upcoming The Predator, which included a synopsis, footage, and the official logo. You can check out the promotional image in the tweet below.

Footage shown for Steve McQueen’s Widows as well as Shane Black’s The Predator! Predator is hunting in a city #Fox #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/BruWexAxs5 — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) April 26, 2018

Fans familiar with the franchise will notice that the above logo looks remarkably similar to the logo of the original film, which hints that the upcoming movie will feel much more similar in tone to the 1987 movie. While Predators and the Alien vs. Predator series attempted to reinvent the franchise, the new film will clearly tap into the sci-fi spectacle that made the original film such a success.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows:

“From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

While this film might be familiar to the original, director Black confirmed with Entertainment Weekly that the new film won’t merely be the repetition of a familiar formula.

“Fox has been in the habit of making one of these Predator movies every couple years, and they put them out for a limited budget that kind of guaranteed return, but they’re not really something that’s an event,” Black confessed. “I want to try to get back to that. Because there was a freshness, I think, to the first one…it was special then, and I want to get back to trying to reinvent it in the sort of way that it acquires that event feel that makes people want to treat it like a big movie.”

Fans can see The Predator when it lands in theaters on September 14th.

