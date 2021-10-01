Jason Blum Addresses Reports of The Purge 6 Moving Forward

Ahead of the release of The Forever Purge, series creator James DeMonaco noted that he crafted it under the idea that it would be the final entry, only for the filmmaker to have recently confirmed that he had written a script for a sixth film, despite not knowing if it was officially moving forward. Shortly after, actor Frank Grillo claimed the sixth film was happening and that he would be returning to reprise his role from The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year, though franchise producer Jason Blum has clarified that it currently isn’t definitively happening, yet he also isn’t ruling out the project moving forward.

“I don’t have a more solid answer, but I would say it’s certainly a possibility,” Blum confirmed with ComicBook.com of the sequel’s status. “We’re not for sure doing it, but we’re not for sure not doing it, either. We just haven’t figured it out yet. I do know that [DeMonaco] has a script. I have not read it yet, but I do know James has written a script and it would certainly be fun to do another one.”

While DeMonaco was promoting The Forever Purge, he would often note that a sixth film would be dependant upon interest from audiences, which is much more difficult to measure financially due to the pandemic. He did note, however, that if the sixth film happens, it would take the franchise into a new realm as opposed to merely continuing the events of the previous films.

“I can’t say much, but you’re definitely … You have the right reference that you’re going to,” DeMonaco confirmed with ComicBook.com when noting how The Forever Purge sets up a situation similar to Escape from New York. “It’s definitely, I’ll say this: the America that we enter into in Purge 6 is not the America we now live in. It’s been remapped, I should say, in a unique way. And we’re entering into this very changed surface of America. And the other thing I can say, because I think it’s already out there, is that, if it happens, it is the return of Frank Grillo’s Leo character, so that’s fun. But it’s definitely … A new America has been formed. And after, it’s about 10 to 15 years after The Forever Purge.”

