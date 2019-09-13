The Stand Adaptation Director Shares Teaser to Announce Start of Production

The Stand is another in a long line of Stephen King adaptations that will soon be hitting the small screen. The upcoming series from CBS All Access has an exciting cast, including Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood), Whoopi Goldberg (Ghost), James Marsden (Westworld), Amber Heard (Aquaman), Odessa Young (Assassination Nation), Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why), Jovan Adepo (Overlord), Owen Teague (IT), Brad William Henke (Orange Is the New Black), and Daniel Sunjata (The Dark Knight Rises). Josh Boone, the director of The Fault in Our Stars and The New Mutants, will be helming the series, and recently teased a photo of the first script to his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram #thestand #dayone A post shared by Josh Boone (@joshboonemovies) on Sep 13, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

“#thestand #dayone,” Boone wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“Amazing man!!!!! 👍🏻👍🏻,” @shawnrashmore wrote.

“Whoa. Already !?? Omg. Josh !! Go go !! 💕,” @courtneylove added.

“Good luck to you and every cast & crew,” @howaboutsteve replied.

The Stand was previously described as follows:

“The Stand is Stephen King‘s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old other Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.”

The Stand will be one of many new King adaptations, the most recent of which is IT CHAPTER TWO. It was recently revealed that King took more of an active interest in IT CHAPTER TWO than he normally does with the adaptations of his books. In fact, he even went as far as to request the inclusion of specific scenes. While King was certainly in a position to make demands for the film, director Andy Muschietti noted that the author was quite mild-mannered with his requests.

“He gave us a little list of things that he would like to see in the movie,” Muschietti shared with io9. “But he is very gentle. He said like, ‘Please take this. It is what it is. There are no strings attached.’ It was more an affectionate thing with what he remembers of his own work.”

Are you excited for The Stand? Tell us in the comments!