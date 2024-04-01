The Strangers: Chapter 1 Character Posters Released

The iconic killers from 2008's The Strangers are being revived for an entire trilogy of films, and while the victims in previous entries have left a lasting impression on audiences, the masked murderers are the real stars of the show, with Lionsgate releasing a new batch of posters for The Strangers: Chapter 1 that spotlight the frightening figures. While audiences aren't expecting this upcoming installment in the series to shed too much light on the killers, Lionsgate did offer up the monikers of "Dollface," "Pin-Up Girl," and "Scarecrow," which might be the closest we come to referring to the individuals outside of merely calling them "The Strangers." You can check out the posters below before The Strangers: Chapter 1 lands in theaters on May 17th.

The movie is described, "From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV's Riverdale) stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman's journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films."

The upcoming film was written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland and directed by Renny Harlin.

(Photo: Lionsgate)

(Photo: Lionsgate)

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Ever since audiences first met these figures in the 2008 movie, their subtle disguises have been quite evocative in the horror community. Director Harlin previously expressed the importance of recapturing these disguises.

"We felt it was central to the movie that the masks are the same," Harlin confirmed to Entertainment Weekly last year. "The masks in The Strangers are not like the Batsuit or something that evolves over years. To us, the Strangers are the Strangers, and I, as an audience member, wanted to see them just the way they were in the original film. Is there a place where you can find these masks? No. It was a process of studying what they were like, how were they made, how they fit on the actors' faces, how [to] create that same impression. It was one of the real challenges of the movie."

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is set to hit theaters on May 17th.

