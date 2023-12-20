The Strangers: Chapter 1 Release Date Confirmed

The terrifying The Strangers series is set to be revived next year with a trilogy of films focusing on unwelcome intruders, with star Madelaine Petsch taking to Instagram to share a brief tease of footage from The Strangers: Chapter 1, which includes the confirmation of a release date. With the first two films being less financial hits and resonated more with genre audiences, building the movies' cult followings, some fans have been apprehensive about the upcoming trilogy's release strategy, with this tease hinting the films will be getting nationwide releases. The Strangers: Chapter 1 hits theaters on May 17, 2024.

"THE STRANGERS CHAPTER 1 IN THEATERS MAY 17TH!!!!" Petsch captioned the tease.

The footage doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it merely features Petsch's character looking terrified as she hides from one of the masked intruders, though the first two films had plots that could be reduced to that simple idea, so the upcoming film is already falling in line with its predecessors.

The reboot is described, "From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV's Riverdale) stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman's journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films."

The upcoming film was written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland and directed by Renny Harlin.

Despite not getting much of a look at the antagonists in this footage, director Harlin previously described how he replicated the creepy disguises of the original movie.

"We felt it was central to the movie that the masks are the same," Harlin confirmed to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "The masks in The Strangers are not like the Batsuit or something that evolves over years. To us, the Strangers are the Strangers, and I, as an audience member, wanted to see them just the way they were in the original film. Is there a place where you can find these masks? No. It was a process of studying what they were like, how were they made, how they fit on the actors' faces, how [to] create that same impression. It was one of the real challenges of the movie."

