The Strangers Return in New Chapter 1 Poster

The iconic home invaders The Strangers and their creepy masks are set to return in an upcoming trilogy of films, with today seeing the release of an all-new poster for The Strangers: Chapter 1. Plot details have largely been kept under wraps about what audiences can expect from the new film, and while this poster doesn't offer much insight into the experience, it serves as a reminder that the creepy characters are about to return in a big way and that a new trailer will be arriving imminently. Check out the new poster for The Strangers: Chapter 1 below before it lands in theaters on May 17th.

The reboot is described, "From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV's Riverdale) stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman's journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films."

The upcoming film was written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland and directed by Renny Harlin.

(Photo: Lionsgate)

The first entry into the series hit theaters in 2008, with The Strangers seeing a couple in a remote house being targeted and tormented by a group of masked maniacs, who explain that the reason for the attacks was simply "because you were home." 2018 saw the release of The Strangers: Prey at Night, which moved its locale to a decaying trailer park but similarly put a family in the sights of a group of sadistic strangers.

As highlighted by this new poster, a key fixture in the series is the creepy and makeshift masks, which Harlin opened up about previously.

"We felt it was central to the movie that the masks are the same," Harlin confirmed to Entertainment Weekly last year. "The masks in The Strangers are not like the Batsuit or something that evolves over years. To us, the Strangers are the Strangers, and I, as an audience member, wanted to see them just the way they were in the original film. Is there a place where you can find these masks? No. It was a process of studying what they were like, how were they made, how they fit on the actors' faces, how [to] create that same impression. It was one of the real challenges of the movie."

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is set to hit theaters on May 17th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie?