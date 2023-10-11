The Thing: John Carpenter Weighs in on Who's Human in the Film's Ending (Exclusive)

John Carpenter's 1982 film The Thing is considered a masterpiece in horror and science fiction among many audiences, with the film being just as effective today as when it was originally released more than 40 years ago. Not only do fans still praise the film, they still debate the final scene, in which Kurt Russell's MacReady and Keith David's Childs commit themselves to freezing to death to prevent a replicating alien from reaching the rest of the world, as audiences have questioned if either of the men are still human or if either have been infected. Carpenter himself says he definitely knows the answer, though will be keeping that information to himself. The filmmaker's latest project, John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, premieres on Peacock on October 13th.

The Thing cinematographer Dean Cundey has previously shared that specific lighting that can be seen in the eyes of human characters that can give away who is human and who is "The Thing," with the final moments of the film showing that MacReady has the light in his eyes and Childs doesn't appear to have them.

When ComicBook.com asked about the validity of Cundey's remarks, Carpenter clarified, "He has no clue." When pushed about whether there was a definitive answer or if it was intentionally ambiguous, Carpenter confirmed, "Yes, I know. I know who's the Thing and who's not in the very end."

As far as whether he would reveal that answer, the filmmaker teased, "Nope ... Cannot tell you. Sorry."

Cundey's remarks do hold true about earlier sequences in the film, though the theory doesn't seem to reflect the final scene. Carpenter went on to jokingly tease his former collaborator.

"[Dean Cundey] doesn't know. He has no idea. He puts the lights up. He puts the lights up, and we were in the snow. He has no clue," Carpenter expressed. After revealing that this news will be revealed to Cundey himself eventually, the filmmaker taunted, "You tell him that. Tell him he's full of sh-t."

Much like we might not ever get definitive answers about The Thing, many of the stories told in John Carpenter's Suburban Screams also don't have concrete endings.

The new series is described, "John Carpenter's Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns, and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers."

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams premieres on Peacock on October 13th. A new adaptation of The Thing is reportedly on the way.

