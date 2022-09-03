Tusks: Kevin Smith Confirms 2024 Plans for Tusk Sequel

While Kevin Smith has been out promoting his latest sequel, the upcoming Clerks III, the filmmaker is apparently already gearing up for another follow-up, a sequel to his 2014 horror movie Tusk. News of the sequel popped up when star Justin Long revealed that Smith had been in contact with he and his co-stars, Genesis Rodriguez and Haley Joel Osment, about potentially doing another film. In perhaps the most fitting move possible for a Tusk sequel, Smith took to his podcast to not only confirm the news but also tease what fans can expect from the movie and when he plans to start shooting it.

"Ever since the heart attack I've been living on borrowed time," Smith said on his latest FatMan Beyond podcast. "2024 will mark the 10 year anniversary of Tusk...We could just leave it there and move on but you know, I've got more story left I'd like to tell, there's a reason we left him in the zoo at the end. I always knew as we were making the movie I was just like, 'I'll totally do this again.' I thought we'd have the late great Michael Parks with us longer, but, sadly he's not, but I know we got Justin (Long)."

Teasing what the film's plot will be about, Smith added, "Early on I was always like, Well, eventually, they'll take them out of that walrus skin and try to rehabilitate them. And just like Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight Returns, he'll only ever see himself one way. Then he becomes the Howard Howe, Justin Long becomes the crazy guy who's trying to turn people into something else, Chimera things, half-human and half-whatever. Last time it was walrus, this time...you'll see."

Smith also confirmed that while the title for the movie will be "Tusks," it will be stylized as "Tusk$. "I would be stupid not to make what I'm calling Tusk$," Smith said. "And yes, just like when Jim Cameron pitched Aliens, the 'S' in Tusks has a dollar sign through it, kids. It has everything to do with the plot of the story, but it's also just me nakedly communicating my ambition that I'm going to correct the past. If you live long enough, sometimes you do sh-t just to be like...I don't think we were wrong, I think we were early."

The filmmaker went on to tease that after Tusk$ is completed, he'll likely take it out on a roadshow tour, the same way the he's screening Clerks III in the coming weeks and how he toured with Red State in years past. Check back here for more news on Tusk$ as we learn about it!