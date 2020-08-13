Kevin Smith Has a Story for Tusk 2

✖

During a livestream tonight, Clerks and Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back filmmaker Kevin Smith told fans that he has an idea for a second Tusk movie. The first film, in which Howard Howe (Michael Parks) experiments on Wallace Bryton (Justin Long), transforming him into a monstrous, walrus-like thing. The idea came up on one of Smith's podcasts, and the response from audience members was so strong that they decided to actually make the film. It ended with Howe dead and Wallace, having given into his animalistic instincts, locked up in a zoo and treated like an actual (very ugly) walrus.

The movie wasn't a huge commercial success, but it has a cult following -- much like the next movie in Smith's "True North Trilogy," Yoga Hosers. After a number of jokes at Tusk's expense in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot last year, it might be surprising that when a fan asked, Smith confirmed he does have something of an idea for a second installment.

"I'm shocked we got away with [Tusk] but I'll be honest with you: I do have a story for Tusk 2," Smith said during a livestream that ran on Jason Mewes's Twitch channel and Smith's own Facebook page (embedded below). "The great Michael Parks, who played Howard Howe, the man who turns Wallace into a Walrus, sadly passed away a couple of years ago….But, in the ending of Tusk, if I wanted to be a commercial filmmaker which apparently I've never wanted to be, I would have ended the film when De La Pointe comes in and raises his shotgun and you’d just hear the walrus [scream] and that would be the end."

Smith said that because the movie had come up as part of a podcast, he was committed to the ending that they had come up with there -- but that doesn't mean he can't do a sequel if he wanted to.

"There's a version of Tusk 2 that you do where you cut to the present, and somebody else gets sucked into the spider’s web. The house, you hear stories, and when you come to the house, the new Howard Howe is Wallace, who has gotten out of the walrus trappings and stuff and is obviously disturbed. By his whole ordeal and is now doing it to others. So there's a way to do Tusk 2 where Justin becomes Michael Parks’s character….So yea, that’s possible. Tusk 2 is possible."

Smith's previous film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming video on demand. His next movie, Twilight of the Mallrats, is set to go into production once the travel and production restrictions in place for the pandemic are lifted.

