Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4 Coming This Year

Netflix revived the beloved TV series Unsolved Mysteries back in 2020, aiming to uncover the truth behind a number of true-crime events, and today the streamer confirmed we can expect a Volume 4 of episodes later this year. The reveal came during a preview of the streamer's most-anticipated projects of the year, with fans not getting a specific release date and merely knowing that the new episodes are expected in 2024. The last batch of episodes were released back in 2022, so given the extended wait for the project, fans will be thrilled to know that the arrival of new investigations is imminent.

Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

The original run of the TV show, hosted by Robert Stack, delivered audiences a blend of unexplained murders and disappearances, as well as more otherworldly incidents involving UFOs and the paranormal. The reboot of the series, however, focuses largely on true crime as opposed to more mystical incidents. Producer Terry Dunn Meurer previously explained that this marks one major difference between the revival and the original program, which is the evolution of technology.

"We don't have nearly as many 'lost-love' story submissions as we did, because people can find people (now) with Ancestry.com, 23andMe, and the internet," Meurer shared with USA Today back in 2020. "We don't have as many UFO stories, because (with) cellphones, you figure if somebody saw (a UFO) a lot of people would be recording it, not just one person."

Another difference between this revival series and the original series is that, with its availability on a streaming service, fans can dive deeper into each episode and aim to uncover their own clues through internet research.

"I would say that there are a lot more people who get more deeply involved in some of these cases. With the Netflix series, we know that there's a lot of viewers that do a deep dive and they go into social media," Meurer shared with ComicBook.com in 2022. "I think, as well as for the podcast, people want to know more, and so now they have the opportunity to know more. So when they have the opportunity to know more, they do more digging and then they come up with their own theories and then they communicate with other people who are interested in that particular case. I just think there's more communication than there used to be. When we were just on NBC, the show would air once. You couldn't rewind, look at any clue, you couldn't look at anything. The next time you were going to see that episode was going to be if it reran in the summer. Now you can see all the old shows, they're streaming on various platforms. So it's changed.

She added, "There'd be the stories that you talked about the next day, but you couldn't do the deep dive into the research and the details and see what else you could dig up. People are just more involved, and I think the more people get involved in trying to solve mysteries and trying to analyze these cases, I think that just creates more interest in them, it feeds the beast. Many people say, 'Oh, God, let's give the viewers out there what they're looking for. Let's give them more true crime.' But we don't think of ourselves, I mean, yes, we do crime stories, of course, but we do think of ourselves as a mystery story."

