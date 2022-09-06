Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 Coming This October

A third volume of Unsolved Mysteries was announced by Netflix last year, though updates about new episodes have been few and far between in the year since the announcement, with the streamer confirming today that new episodes are set to premiere in October. Unlike most other Netflix series, rather than dropping all episodes at once, the upcoming release is being billed as a "three-week event," with a new episode premiering a week apart from one another and into November. With previous volumes of the series consisting of six episodes each, it's currently unclear if Volume 3 will debut additional episodes in the future or if this will be the entirety of the new batch of mysteries. Check out the new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on October 18th, October 25th, and November 1st.

Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

One factor that sets Unsolved Mysteries apart from other documentaries chronicling unexplained phenomena and true crime stories is that each episode encourages viewers to do their own investigating and to reach out to the appropriate channels with any leads or tips. In this regard, it's possible that the episodes are being spread out so that audiences can focus on one case at a time as opposed to diving into six mysteries all at once.

With the new series coming from Netflix and with the streamer being home to Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, some audiences have wondered if we could ever expect a crossover between the two properties, as some viewers have hoped Unsolved Mysteries would investigate the disappearance of Carole Baskin's former husband Don Lewis. Franchise co-creator Terry Meurer previously recalled why we shouldn't expect such an installment of the series.

"Well, I think it's a good story. It's a good mystery. But what we understood was that there are other companies developing that. So we wouldn't jump in and develop an Unsolved Mysteries episode based on that," Meurer shared with ComicBook.com in regards to a Carole Baskin investigation. "When we catch wind of -- that's the other thing about what we do, I would say, is we try and find cases that haven't been on Dateline and Discovery ID. And, sadly, there's still a lot of cases that haven't received the media attention that they should. The Carole Baskin case, that's received a lot of media attention. You would think if people had leads, they would've come forward by now. So that case is a little bit too high profile for us. Back in the day, we used to do higher-profile cases, but right now we try and find those smaller stories that haven't had any exposure that the audience hasn't seen."

She continued, "And that's actually hard because, like you say, there's so many true crime shows out there, but we surprise ourselves, thankfully, that a lot of the viewer submissions that come in, these are not stories that have had a lot of exposure. So that's what we try and do in the podcast, as well, especially the podcast, that the people like Chelsea Small, we just got some lovely emails from law enforcement and from the family after the launch of that episode on Wednesday, because they just feel like it's something they can do. They can get this story out in the media and maybe it'll be solved. It gives them hope. And I hope, never false hope, because I think they are realists and know that these cases are going to be hard to solve, but that's one thing that we can do for families, and law enforcement agencies, small towns who haven't gotten the exposure, some of the national exposure, that some of these other stories have."

Stay tuned for details on Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 before the first episode premieres on October 18th.

