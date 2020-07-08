Unsolved Mysteries: Here's Why Series Will Remain Without a Host in Season 2

✖

The minds behind Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries have revealed why the series will remain without a host in Season 2. For those expecting to see Robert Stack on the series, sadly the actor passed away in 2003. But, respect for the legend isn’t the only reason that the next season of the new show won’t have a host. The Internet has made viewers very aware of framing in their dramas, just ask anyone who watched Tiger King. So, Terry Dunn Meurer told EW that the crew believed it would be best for the people closest to the victims to tell their own stories. Clearly, the team was on to something because Unsolved Mysteries has been a hit on Netflix. there are only six episodes, but that hasn’t stopped users from vacuuming up as much information as possible while it’s been available.

"You know, I don't think so at this point," Meurer explained to EW. "I think that we thought long and hard about this and it was a tough decision to make. At this point, we feel like the decision was the right one. There's nobody that could really replace Bob."

"The other part of the decision was wanting the people whose stories we were talking about to tell their own stories," she continued. "With this decision, we're able to spend more time with the people in the stories developing them as characters so the audience can get to know them better. This is something we were never able to do before in the original episodes. There's a lot of story content to cover and we never had enough time to spend with the characters in the stories."

Read the full synopsis for Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries below:

"The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things."

Have you checked out the reboot yet? What did you think? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.