Wednesday Season 2: Writer's Room Assembling for New Episodes

While nothing has been officially announced yet, a second season of Netflix's Wednesday feels very likely, so much so that producers have already started assembling a writers' room. According to a report from Deadline, producers are starting talks with writers for a second season's writers' room and are considering locations for the next chapter of Wednesday Addams' story as well. An official renewal of the series isn't expected until early 2023, according to the report.

Wednesday has been a massive hit for Netflix. The series, which stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday, has crossed the 1 billion hours viewed mark — making it only the third show to do so — in less than a month. The series has been so popular that while a second season hasn't been officially confirmed, Head of Scripted Series in the US and Canada for Netflix Peter Friedlander didn't entirely rule out the idea of an Addams Family universe.

"I wish I could tell you more, I'm optimistic but have nothing to say right now," he said, then added when asked if he would like to have more, "I would."

What is Wednesday about?

Netflix describes Wednesday as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

