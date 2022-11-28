Netflix's Wednesday Reveals Hilarious BTS Photos Including Tim Burton Stuffed in a Locker

After years of wondering what Tim Burton's take on the Addams Family would be for decades, Netflix's Wednesday has been released on the streamer, an event they celebrated by showing off new photos of the filmmaker bringing the series to life. Members of the Addams Family have always been outcasts in their various communities, with the new series starring Jenna Ortega highlighting the ways in which even Wednesday might struggle to fit in with her peers, which is an approach to the character that specifically appealed to Burton and ignited his interest in telling this story. You can check out some behind-the-scenes images from Wednesday below, with all eight episodes now streaming on Netflix.

"The godfather of goth. Give it up for Mr. Tim Burton," the Instagram account captioned the series of photos.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

From Pee-wee's Big Adventure to Beetlejuice to Edward Scissorhands and more, Burton has told a number of stories about outsiders and their struggles to fit into a world that doesn't accept them, with the peculiarities of Wednesday Addams and the scripts capturing those elements being what drew him into the project in the first place.

"When I read this [script], it just spoke to me about how I felt in school and how you feel about your parents, how you feel as a person. It gave the Addams Family a different kind of reality. It was an interesting combination," Burton recalled to Empire Magazine.

"In 1976, I went to a high-school prom," Burton detailed. "It was the year Carrie came out. I felt like a male Carrie at that prom. I felt that feeling of having to be there but not be part of it. They don't leave you, those feelings, as much as you want them to go."

He added, "You know, Wednesday and I have the same worldview."

All eight episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.

