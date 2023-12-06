Welcome to Derry: First Look at Stephen King Series Released

Stephen King's IT is one of the author's most beloved titles, which means that any time spent in that world comes with both excitement and apprehension from fans, with today seeing the release of our first official footage of the upcoming prequel TV series Welcome to Derry: From the World of IT. This first look might also confirm the official title including From the World of IT, as this subtitle has previously been absent from official updates about the project. This first footage only offers brief glimpses at the series, with most shots resembling footage seen in previous adaptations of the novel, which includes a shot of an ominous red balloon. You can check out the first footage in the HBO teaser below starting at 1:35, with Welcome to Derry: From the World of IT expected to debut in 2025.

While an official synopsis has yet to be released, audiences know that the upcoming narrative will unfold in the infamous town of Derry, Maine and that it will take place decades before the events of IT. In the novel and original TV adaptation, the earliest events of the story unfold in the late '50s, though in the two-part cinematic adaptation of the story, this timeline shifted forward for the earliest events taking place in the '80s. With Welcome to Derry set to be an extension of those films, the new series looks to take place in the '50s to explore bizarre events in the town that pre-dated the fatal run-ins with the entity living in the sewers of the town.

Welcome to Derry is set to star Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar. The series was developed by Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the minds behind 2017's IT and 2019's IT CHAPTER TWO, with Andy also set to direct episodes of the series. Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane serve as co-showrunners of Welcome to Derry.

"As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King's IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces," the Muschiettis revealed in a statement when the series was officially ordered. "IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our IT movies. We can't wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror."

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara," King shared. "Red balloons all around!"

Welcome to Derry: From the World of IT is expected to debut in 2025.

