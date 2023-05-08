IT Prequel Welcome to Derry Director Shares BTS Look at New Series

It's shaping up to be a big year for filmmaker Andy Muschietti, as his DC film The Flash is already earning positive reactions ahead of its June release, but he's also returning to the world of his adaptation of Stephen King's IT with the prequel series Welcome to Derry. Muschietti took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming project, which offers a tease of the iconic Maine town's police department. Fans of the stories will also recognize that this photo teases the series' connection to the events of the original story. Welcome to Derry doesn't currently have a release date.

Muschietti captioned the post, "Welcome to Derry," with the image itself confirming that the Chief of Police at this point in time is Clint Bowers.

In the various versions of Stephen King's IT, including the novel, TV adaptation, and two-part big-screen adaptation, Oscar Bowers is a member of the Derry Police Department and his son Henry Bowers is a bully who torments the Losers Club. While it's safe to say that Clint Bowers is connected to both these characters in some capacity, it's unknown if he'll embrace the more sinister attitudes of his lineage or potentially be a more heroic member of the clan.

Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners of the upcoming series, with Muschietti directing episodes of the project. Details about the series have largely been kept under wraps, other than the confirmation that it will take place decades before the events of Muschietti's version of the concept.

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara," Stephen King shared when the series was officially ordered. "Red balloons all around!"

Fuchs added, "To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it's a dream come true — or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare."

Stay tuned for details on Welcome to Derry.

