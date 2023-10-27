Jordan Peele's Wendell & Wild Soundtrack Getting Deluxe Vinyl Release

Filmmaker Jordan Peele has a reputation not only for delivering audiences compelling tales of terror, but also for the musical selections he injects into each experience, with last year's Wendell & Wild on Netflix being no different. Peele partnered with director Henry Sellick to bring the genre-bending adventure to life, with both filmmakers injecting the film with select punk tracks to amplify the story to new heights. To celebrate the film, Waxwork Records is releasing a deluxe version of the soundtrack on vinyl, which includes both the musical tracks from the film as well as its score. You can head to the official Waxwork Records website to order your copy today before it ships in January 2024.

Per Waxwork Records, "Waxwork Records is beyond thrilled to release Wendell & Wild Original Soundtrack from the Netflix Film! Wendell & Wild is a 2022 stop-motion animation film directed by Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline) and written by Selick and Jordan Peele. It stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as the titular demons Wendell and Wild, with Angela Bassett, Lyric Ross, James Hong, and Ving Rhames in supporting roles. The film marks Selick's first feature since Coraline (2009).

"Wendell & Wild is an animated tale about two scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele) who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot, a tough teen with a load of guilt and a love for punk rock, to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

"Waxwork Records is proud to release the soundtrack to Wendell & Wild as a deluxe vinyl album featuring score cues by composer Bruno Coulais and tracks by X-Ray Spex, Death, TV on the Radio, and more. Features include 180-Gram 'Wendell & Wild Demon Swirl'-colored vinyl (Green and Purple swirl), new album artwork by TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe, a four-page booklet with an exclusive essay by Adebimpe, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and more!"

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

Wendell & Wild Original Soundtrack from the Netflix Film features:

Score cues by composer Bruno Coulais

Tracks by X-Ray Spex, Death, TV on the Radio, and more

180-Gram Green and Purple "Demon" Swirl-colored vinyl

Artwork by TV on the Radio frontman Tune Adebimpe

Exclusive essay by Tunde Adebimpe

Four-page booklet

Heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating

