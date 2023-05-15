What We Do in the Shadows Gets Season 5 Premiere Date

A beloved bunch of vampires is set to be emerging from their coffins in the coming weeks, as FX confirmed today that What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 is set to be premiering in July. The announcement didn't come with the reveal of any new glimpses at the upcoming season, but knowing that the hilarious antics of the vampires are set to make a comeback in two months is all that fans need right now to hold them over. This Season 5 premiere date is almost exactly a year after the Season 4 premiere, with that season wrapping up last September. What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 will premiere on FX on July 13th, with episodes hitting Hulu the next day.

"We're calling it hot vampire summer. FX's What We Do in the Shadows returns 7.13 on FX. Stream on Hulu," the series' official account shared on Twitter.

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

In the earlier seasons of the series, there were understandably a lot of comparisons being made between the TV show and the original 2014 film, which included figures from the film making cameos in the TV show. Over the years, the series continues to add exciting cameos from beloved comedic figures as well as cameos from performers with deep connections to genre stories. We don't entirely know just yet what cameos we can expect in Season 5, but Waititi previously shot down the idea that his character from the original film would ever be dropping by the TV show again.

"I never want to dress as a vampire ever again, so I probably won't be in that I don't think," Waititi shared with Deadline last year.

