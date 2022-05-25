What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Synopsis Teases Plot Details

✖

The weird and wild antics of FX's What We Do in the Shadows have made it one of the network's most beloved programs, with the series set to return for Season 4 in July. While some fans are happy to enjoy all the absurd elements of a series focusing on vampires living in New York, others engage with the long-term ramifications of various reveals in the narrative, with the first synopsis for the new season teasing a number of compelling and hilarious adventures for the ensemble. What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 will premiere on FX on July 12th at 10 p.m. ET.

FX describes the new season, "What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

"In the shocking Season 3 finale, Nandor, Guillermo, and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson -- aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse -- and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.

"With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens, and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars, and tap dancing than ever, Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation."

